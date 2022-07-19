AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Monday night fire at an apartment complex that left one person in “critical condition.”

According to the department, firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of West I-40 at around 8:25 p.m. on Monday. When crews arrived, they found one person on the ground outside the front of one of the apartment units and smoke showing from the roof of the building.

Firefighters offered emergency medical care for the person found outside until other emergency responders took them to a hospital. According to the department, they were last reported to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, crews found the fire inside the apartment unit that the injured person had been inside and extinguished it, as well as searched for other occupants.

No other people were found inside, said the department, and the fire was extinguished. Another person from the apartment unit, that was outside when crews arrived, was treated by emergency responders at the scene before taking themselves to the hospital.

The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office ruled the fire accidental, caused by smoking while wearing a nasal cannula – a device used to deliver supplemental oxygen or increased airflow for a person through their nose.

In light of the Fire Marshals Office’s ruling, the Amarillo Fire Department reminded the community to never smoke around oxygen, which will intensify combustion and cause fire to burn hotter and faster.