1 hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, police ask for info after I-40 shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect “is not in custody” and one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning shooting.

The police department said that officers responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts near I-40 and Grand Street at around 10:30 a.m. after a call about a shooting in the area.

While the suspect was not taken into custody, police at the scene said that circumstances led them to believe the suspect was not “a general threat” to the community. However, any with information on the incident or suspect involved was asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.