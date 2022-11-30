Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department on scene at a fire located in the 3000 block of Walnut

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo.

According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the Amarillo Police Department arrived on the scene first and assisted the occupants of the impacted residence as they left the house, including a person who was confined to a hospital bed.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, officials with the department found fire and smoke coming from the back of the structure. When officials entered the structure, they got the fire under control quickly.

Officials said the patient was transported to the hospital and there were no other injuries. Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department did not provide a cause of the fire as of this story’s publication.