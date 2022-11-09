AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident.

APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue on reports of a shooting. One person, a 19-year-old man, had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, two vehicles and a home on northeast 20th Avenue were also reported to have been damaged by gunshots.

While the 19-year-old had left the scene to go to the hospital before officers arrived, according to the APD, he stopped in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee Street to wait for an ambulance.

APD detailed that while officers were investigating the scene on northeast 20th Avenue, 20-year-old Antonio Datrill Owensby was arrested for, “Tampering with Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest.”

However, despite Owensby’s arrest, police said that the suspect in the shooting has not yet been identified. Officials asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, submit a tip online or to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers by calling 806-374-4400.

The incident was noted by officials to still be under investigation.