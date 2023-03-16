AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department, officials are investigating an early-Thursday shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs that injured one person.
The police reported that at around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs after a “shots fired” call, and were told upon arrival that there had been a confrontation outside following an earlier fight inside the business. The outside confrontation involved a suspect in a truck shooting at one of the other involved people.
One man was shot during the incident, according to police, and by around 2:10 a.m. had been admitted to a local hospital with a “not life threatening” injury. The department noted that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.