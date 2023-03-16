AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department, officials are investigating an early-Thursday shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs that injured one person.

The police reported that at around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs after a “shots fired” call, and were told upon arrival that there had been a confrontation outside following an earlier fight inside the business. The outside confrontation involved a suspect in a truck shooting at one of the other involved people.

One man was shot during the incident, according to police, and by around 2:10 a.m. had been admitted to a local hospital with a “not life threatening” injury. The department noted that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.