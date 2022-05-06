CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department report that one person was injured in a shooting during what police said was an Aggravated Battery on the 500 block of Ross St. in Clovis on Friday.

According to CPD, officers responded to a call about a person who was shot around 9:47 a.m. on Friday. On arrival, officers said they found Joshua Flores, 25, in the roadway bleeding from a gunshot wound. Police said Flores was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CPD said this case is still under active investigation. The Department is asking that anyone with

information related to this incident, call them at 575-769-1921.