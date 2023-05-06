AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday after a shooting in northwest Amarillo.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Avenue on a “shots fired” call at around 1:06 a.m., according to police. After arriving, officers found that a man had been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Police said that the shooting is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.