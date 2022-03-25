AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, one person was injured and hospitalized after being dumped inside a recycling truck Friday morning.

The Amarillo Fire Department reported that a person was sleeping inside a recycling dumpster on Friday morning when it was dumped into a truck for processing. The truck driver saw a person’s image in the attached camera, said officials, and stopped to call for help.

Firefighters opened the rear of the truck, according to the department, and emptied most of the contents in order to free the person. They were then taken to a local hospital with what officials described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

