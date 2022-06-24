POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information on a Thursday night crash that killed one person in Potter County, around two and a half miles west of Amarillo.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on I-40, west of Amarillo, a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on the I-40 frontage road, according to DPS officials. Fifty-one-year-old Leanna Kaye McInnish of Amarillo was walking on the edge of the roadway as the suburban approached, and was not seen by the driver.

DPS officials said that McInnish was hit by the suburban and died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.

DPS noted that the investigation into the crash was ongoing.