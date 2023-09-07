AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on an early Thursday morning crash that officials said killed one man who was hit by a semi-truck in the area of Dumas Highway and Cherry Avenue.

According to the police, officers were sent to the area of Dumas Highway and Cherry Avenue in north Amarillo at about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday after a call about a crash involving a pedestrian. Emergency medical and fire personnel were already there when officers arrived and were working to help 57-year-old Allen Gonzales, though police said he ultimately died at the scene.

Officers said that a witness, a reported friend of Gonzales, said that he was there because Gonzales’ car had broken down on the side of the road, and that the two had been in the area to retrieve property from the car. Gonzales had been hit by a semi-truck while he was retrieving things from the car, according to his friend, and the semi-truck had driven away.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit. Police asked that anyone with information about the crash call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit tips through the amapolice.org website or the P3 Tips app.