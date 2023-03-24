AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported an ongoing investigation into a Thursday night crash in the area of Amarillo Boulevard west and Tennessee Street, during which 39-year-old Douglas Mundell was struck and killed by a vehicle in the roadway.

According to the police department, at 10: 15 p.m. a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by a 20-year-old was traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of west Amarillo Boulevard while Mundell was crossing the road from north to south. Mundell was struck by the Ford and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Mundell was not crossing at an intersection or in a crosswalk, according to the police department, and “failed to yield right of way to the Ford Fusion in the roadway.” The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.