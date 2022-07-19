COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Texas A&M University student from Fritch is dead after an early Monday morning wreck in College Station.

According to a news release from the College Station Police Department, the dispatch for the College Station Police Department received a 911 call around 4:55 a.m. Monday for a major accident in the intersection of the 900 block of the Hwy 6 Frontage Rd. E and University Drive E.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the collision, a pickup truck and a Honda Civic, driven by 21-year-old Jaden Kael Willis. According to the release, the pickup was traveling east on the University Drive bridge and entered into the intersection, hitting the Honda Civic on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officials with the College Station Fire Department arrived on the scene and began to extract Willis from the vehicle. According to the release, Willis was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement from Texas A&M University, officials said that Willis was from Fritch and had not been a student at the university since 2021. The crash continues to be investigated by the College Station Police Department.