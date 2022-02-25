DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in an announcement on social media, officials are investigating after a man was found dead around eight miles south of Dumas.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday, Feb. 22, a deputy found a man dead in an abandoned vehicle at around 7 p.m. on US 287. The man was identified as Zachary Arthur Gosselin.

Officials said that Gosselin’s body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and that the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.