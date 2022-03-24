CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced that it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Wednesday evening in a North Main Street apartment.

According to the police department, officers responded to a report of shots being fired on the 200 block of N Main Street at around 9:45 p.m. March 23. In a complex across the street from the old Hotel Clovis, officers reported that they found a dead woman inside an apartment unit.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit with the Clovis Police Department’s Patrol Division and Special Operations Unit are investigating, said the department, and searching for any witnesses or other people involved with the crime.

While the name of the victim was not released with the police announcement, the department said that other information would be provided at a later time.

Any person with information related to the incident was asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The police department also reminded that anonymous tips can be offered using the tip411 program available through the police department website. The Curry County Crime Stoppers is also available at 575-763-7000.

