PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Friday evening crash in Parmer County that killed 32-year-old Colby Sneller of Clovis, N.M.
According to Texas DPS, Sneller was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 east on FM 145 about seven miles west of Lazbuddie on Friday, at around 9:45 p.m. While driving east on FM 145 and approaching a slight left curve in the road, DPS said that Sneller “failed to negotiate the curve and veered off to the south of the road.”
After overcorrecting the steering and entering a right-side skid back onto the roadway, said DPS, Sneller’s Ford hit a dirt embankment in the north ditch and rolled multiple times.
The Ford that Sneller was driving ended up on its top in a field facing northwest, said DPS. Sneller, who DPS said was “unsecured” during the crash, was ejected. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Muleshoe, and DPS said he died from his injuries on Saturday.
“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash,” said DPS officials, and an autopsy was ordered after Sneller’s death. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.