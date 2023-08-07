PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Friday evening crash in Parmer County that killed 32-year-old Colby Sneller of Clovis, N.M.

According to Texas DPS, Sneller was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 east on FM 145 about seven miles west of Lazbuddie on Friday, at around 9:45 p.m. While driving east on FM 145 and approaching a slight left curve in the road, DPS said that Sneller “failed to negotiate the curve and veered off to the south of the road.”

After overcorrecting the steering and entering a right-side skid back onto the roadway, said DPS, Sneller’s Ford hit a dirt embankment in the north ditch and rolled multiple times.

The Ford that Sneller was driving ended up on its top in a field facing northwest, said DPS. Sneller, who DPS said was “unsecured” during the crash, was ejected. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Muleshoe, and DPS said he died from his injuries on Saturday.

“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash,” said DPS officials, and an autopsy was ordered after Sneller’s death. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.