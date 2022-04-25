AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Sunday evening structure fire in north Amarillo that caused one dog to die.

According to a news release, officials with the department responded to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of N. Madison around 10:25 p.m. Sunday. When a unit arrived, they found a single-story row of apartments with heavy smoke and fire showing from one of the units.

Crews began what officials call a “transitional fire attack” from the front window and entered the unit to see if anyone was inside. According to the release, a dog was found in the living room and removed from the apartment.

The fire was under control about 21 minutes after crews arrived. According to the release, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the “unintentional” fire to be caused by individuals starting a campfire on the floor of the living room. No additional injuries were reported.