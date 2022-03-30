AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating the death of one person on the scene of a Bell Street shooting Wednesday morning.

The police reported that officers responded to an apartment building on the 1500 block of South Bell Street at around 5 a.m. Wednesday after a call regarding a shooting. One man died at the scene, and the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives were reported to be investigating.

“The suspect has been identified,” said the Amarillo Police Department, “but is not in custody at this time.”

