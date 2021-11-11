1 dead, 6 injured in Thursday morning accident near Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a fatal accident in Gray County near Pampa Thursday morning, leaving one dead and numerous others injured.

According to a news release, a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with nine individuals was stopped at a stop sign on County Road Three facing north. A 2019 Buick Enclave, driven by 40-year-old Crystal Lewis of Stinnett, was traveling eastbound on SH 152.

The driver of the Suburban, identified as a 16-year-old Dalhart resident, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday and pulled out, intending to travel west on SH 152. The front left of the Suburban struck the front center of the Enclave. The driver later stated he did not see the Enclave on the road.

Lewis, the driver of the Enclave, died at the scene, the release stated. The driver was transported to the Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five of the eight passengers in the Suburban were transported to the Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials state that the incident continues to be under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.

