1 dead in Tuesday night shooting, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked the community for information regarding a Tuesday night murder on the 700 block of North Williams Street.

According to the police department, officers responded to a 911 hangup call in the 900 block of South Buchanan Street at around 9:35 p.m. A woman in the area said that her boyfriend had been shot, but that she didn’t know the address.

After following the woman to the 700 block of North Williams Street, officers said they found 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez dead from a gunshot wound inside a home.

No suspects are known at this time, according to officers, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.