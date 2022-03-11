SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information regarding a Thursday evening accident that left one dead and two injured near Shamrock.

According to a news release, a 2017 Volvo Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on US 83 and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on US 83 around 9:45 p.m., Thursday around three miles north of Shamrock. The driver of the Volvo “failed to drive in a single lane” and crossed over into the southbound lane. The Volvo struck the other truck tractor on the driver’s side, causing “extensive damage” to both vehicles and towed semitrailers.

The driver of the truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, identified as 60-year-old Bradley Hedger of Loveland, Colorado, died at the scene, the release said. The two individuals in the Volvo were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.