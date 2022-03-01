POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information about a Tuesday morning fatal wreck east of Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2002 Isuzu Trooper was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on US 287 around two and a half miles east of Amarillo at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle crossed into the inside lane of travel, off the roadway and into the center median.

After traveling a short distance in the median, the driver “over-corrected the steering as the vehicle was exiting the median,” the release said. This caused the vehicle to roll over and land upright facing southwest, causing the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, to be ejected from the vehicle.

According to the release, the driver, identified as 43-year-old Keli Landers of Amarillo, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. The incident continues to be investigated by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol