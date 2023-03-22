AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck in southwest Amarillo Wednesday.

According to police, on March 22 at 12:15 a.m., Larry Granado, 56 was killed in a wreck in the 6400 block of Hillside Rd.

Police said a vehicle, driven by Granado, was driving west on Hillside Rd when it crashed head-on with an eastbound vehicle in the turning lane.

Police said Granado was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other, involved in the wreck, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.