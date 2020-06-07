1 dead, another injured after crash in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A crash in Dallam County early Sunday morning left one man dead and another person with serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Sunday, around 3:48 a.m.,a truck driven by Manuel Arroyo, 53, was heading south on US-87, about 6 miles south of Texline. They said that is when the truck entered the center median and rolled over multiple times ejecting Arroyo, and resulted in the truck stopping in the middle of the northbound lanes of US-87.

TxDPS said Arroyo died on the scene, and that the 32-year-old passenger with Arroyo was transported by air to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries.

According to TxDPS, the crash is still under investigation.

