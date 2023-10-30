AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Sunday night shooting in northeast Amarillo, in which a teenager was arrested after 31-year-old Jose Gerardo Morales Zavala was found dead on the floor of a local bar.
According to the police department, officers were sent to a bar in the 2800 block of Amarillo Boulevard East at around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they reported finding Zavala dead on the floor of the bar.
Police said that Zavala had been in an argument with 18-year-old Daniel Martinez, who had left the scene and later returned and allegedly shot Zavala.
The Amarillo police said that Martinez was arrested at his home “after a short standoff, without incident” by Amarillo SWAT officers, and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of murder.
Police noted that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
