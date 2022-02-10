Update (4:58 p.m.):

Officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that SH 136 is closed at FM 1912 because of the wreck. Traffic on the north side is being detoured at Folsom and south side traffic is detoured at FM 1912 to Folsom.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that one person has died after a wreck on HWY 136 in east Potter County, near Asarco LLC, involving two SUVs.

According to DPS, the wreck happened at around 3:30 p.m., and one person is confirmed to have died in that wreck. Another person was taken to the hospital.

DPS is still investigating the wreck and information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.