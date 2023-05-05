(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that one person is dead after a wreck following a vehicle chase with police Thursday morning.

According to Clovis Police, at about 1:46 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch was alerted to a vehicle chase going into New Mexico from Texas on US 60/84.

Police said a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was alleged to be fleeing law enforcement out of Texas going west into Clovis on Mabry Drive.

CPD said the vehicle continued into Clovis, crossing Prince Street and Main Street. Near the intersection of 1st Street, between Rencher and Merriwether Streets, police said the driver crossed the median and crossed the eastbound lanes of 1st Street, before hitting a tree.

Clovis Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the scene.

The driver, identified as Manuel Delgado, 33, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office Crash Teams were activated and are investigating the incident.