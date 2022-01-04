1 dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information on a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the 800 block of N. El Paso.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of N. El Paso at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. This call caused Tulia Elementary School to conduct a lockdown procedure Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, the officers provided first aid to the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was initially transported to Swisher Memorial Hospital. After the victim was transported to the UMC Health Care System in Lubbock, the victim succumbed to their injuries, the release said.

The investigation into Tuesday’s incident is ongoing, officials said, with the Tulia Police Department working in conjunction with the Texas Rangers on this “active, ongoing investigation.”