AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When officers arrived, they found the body of 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra.

Officials said the department’s homicide unit is currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 806-378-9468, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or give tips anonymously online on the Crime Stoppers website or through its P3 mobile application.