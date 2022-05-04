DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety releases information on a Tuesday afternoon fatal crash that occurred in Castro County, around six miles north of Dimmitt.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was driving north on US 385 in a construction work zone around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, driven by 75-year-old James Baker of Dimmitt, was approaching stopped traffic.

Three vehicles, including a 2012 Ford Expedition, a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, and a 2022 Kenworth Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, were stopped at a temporary stop sign in the northbound lane. Officials said that the Silverado failed to control speed and struck the Expedition, which struck the Lincoln vehicle. The Silverado continued down the roadway and struck the semi-trailer, spinning around and coming to rest in the east ditch facing west.

Officials said in the release that Baker was transported to a Hereford hospital with serious injuries. Baker later died from the injuries sustained in the incident. The other drivers, identified as a 39-year-old from Dimmitt, a 48-year-old from Hereford, and a 22-year-old from Happy, were not injured in the incident.

Officials said that the crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.