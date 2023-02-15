AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released by the Amarillo Police Department, a Feb. 8 wreck was another of two incidents within one week in which officials said a person was struck and killed by a vehicle on South Washington Street. This one, said police, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Marcus Fowler.

Police detailed that at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers were sent to the 4100 block of South Washington Street on a report of a crash involving a person being struck by a vehicle. A black truck was traveling south when it struck a dark-colored car that was parked in front of a home.

Fowler was unloading the parked car when it was hit by the truck, according to police. The truck hit the car, which hit Fowler, and then drove over Fowler into a yard and hit a home before finally stopping.

Fowler was taken to a local hospital, where officials said he later died of his injuries. The 28-year-old passenger in the car was treated at the scene for injuries, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

The police department noted that the incident is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit. No arrests had been made at the time of the update.