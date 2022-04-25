AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred in east Amarillo Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Hill Street around 2:06 p.m. Monday. As the traffic stop was conducted, the driver took out a gun. An officer then fired a shot, hitting the driver.

Officials from the department said the driver died in the incident. The release also said no officers were injured during the incident. Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate the incident.