BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person died after a three-vehicle crash occurred one mile south of Balko in Beaver County Monday evening

According to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday on OK-3/Hollow N1300. A 2015 GMC DNL, driven by 62-year-old Brenda Rose Meyer of Balko, was making a left turn onto Hollow N1300 from US 270. A 2021 Ram 3500 struck the GMC DNL from behind, causing the GMC to go into ongoing traffic. A 2005 Freighliner Truck then struck the GMC DNL.

Meyer was reported to have died at the scene, the release said. The driver of the 2021 Ram 3500, identified as a 22-year-old Balko resident, was taken to the hospital with injuries. He was treated and released. The driver of the 2005 Freightliner was identified as a 47-year-old from Edinburg, Texas.

The cause of the incident continues to be under investigation, according to officials.