AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department recently released information on a fatal Sunday night motorcycle crash on south Ross Street, which killed 46-year-old Adam Cortez.

According to Amarillo police, officers were called to the 100 block of south Ross Street at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday on reports of a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle rider, Cortez, had been traveling north on Ross Street at “a high rate of speed” and struck a center concrete median, which police said caused him to lose control of the motorcycle.

Cortez was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, said police, and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene of the crash.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, according to the Amarillo Police Department, and it is being investigated by the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.

