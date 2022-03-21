CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person died after a fatal crash on Sunday morning on US 287, about 17 miles east of Claude, the Texas Highway Patrol reported.

According to the highway patrol, a semi-truck was exiting the rest area on US 287 eastbound and merging onto the highway when, according to patrol, the truck failed to yield and hit a car that was traveling east in the outside lane of US 287.

The driver of the car, who police identified as Coy Crowder, 41, of Nashville, Tenn., was ejected from his car. Crowder was pronounced dead at the scene by Janna Lemons, Armstrong County Justice of the Peace, while the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety noted that the crash remains under investigation.