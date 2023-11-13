AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking the community for information on a person of interest in connection with a Sunday evening homicide in northeast Amarillo that left one man dead.

APD detailed that at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, officers were called to a “shooting incident” in the 6500 block of NE 12th. When officers arrived, 23-year-old Aung Oo had reportedly been shot just outside his vehicle. Oo was taken to the hospital and later died from his sustained injuries, APD reported.

APD’s Homicide Unit asked the public for information on the person of interest “related to this incident.” APD further reported that the person of interest was last seen in the Eastridge area around Heather Street on foot.

Police described the person of interest as displaying a “thin build, wearing an olive-green jacket over a grey hoodie, light blue denim jeans with tears or distressing on the front, black, white, and red tennis shoes and a black mask-type face covering.”

Anyone in the community with information regarding the incident should contact the APD Homicide Unit or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Any tips can also be submitted through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips app.