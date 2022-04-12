HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that one person is dead after a shooting in Hereford on Tuesday.

According to HPD, police were called near 13th Street and Star Street on two men fighting. Police said they were told that one of the men was shot. While officers were responding to that another call came in saying that Simon Tovar Jr., 20, the man who had been shot, according to police, was in the 300 block of Ave. D.

Hereford EMS and police arrived and said that Tovar had died from his injuries at that location.

Police found during their investigation that a 17-year-old was a suspect in the shooting and with assistance from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, found the alleged suspect and another alleged juvenile suspect police said was also involved with the shooting in the 100 block of East Park Ave. Both were taken into custody.

The Hereford Police Department said the case is still under investigation.