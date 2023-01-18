AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday night crash at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road, which killed one person.

APD detailed that at around 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday night officers were called to a “major crash” involving a semi-tractor and an SUV at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road.

According to APD, 68-year-old Linda Lorraine Rudicill was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav-4 northbound on Folsom Road and “attempting to turn west on to Amarillo Blvd” while a 38-year-old man was driving a Peterbilt semi-tractor eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard.

Rudicill, APD reported, “failed to yield right of way from a stop sign” which caused the front of the semi to hit the driver’s side of Rudicill’s vehicle.

Officials said that Rudicill died at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

APD added that the crash is currently being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.