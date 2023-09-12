CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Carson County on Saturday.

According to DPS, Joshua Ethridge, 49, of Amarillo was driving a motorcycle going west on I-40 east of Conway Saturday evening.

DPS, said he lost control of the motorcycle which landed on its right side before flipping onto its left side and sliding several yards.

DPS said Ethridge was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries on Monday. He was pronounced dead by the Potter County Justice of the Peace, Gary Jackson.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.