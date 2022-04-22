HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Alexandra Estep of Memphis died at the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

DPS said that at around 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Estep was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer around seven miles west of Memphis northbound on US 287. For unknown reasons, DPS said, Estep veered off of the roadway to the right and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to enter into a left-side skid.

The Blazer rolled over across both southbound lanes of US 287, according to DPS, and into the west ditch where it struck a fence and came to rest on its roof.

Estep was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said DPS, and officials noted that it remains under investigation.