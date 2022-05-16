QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the New Mexico State Police, one person was killed and another injured after a Sunday morning crash on US 54 near Nara Visa, New Mexico, by the Texas state line.

According to the New Mexico State Police, a 2022 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was traveling east on US 54 at around 9:32 a.m. For reasons described by police as “still under investigation” the Freightliner crossed over the center stripe line into the westbound lane near milepost 346. When the Freightliner crossed the center stripe, it sideswiped a 2019 Volvo CMV that was traveling west, police said.

The Volvo CMV left the roadway and overturned after the collision, according to police. The driver of the Volvo CMV, 41-year-old Roger Craghead of Knob Noster, Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. The Freightliner driver sustained “unknown injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, said police, where he was treated and released.

The crash was reported to still be under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. However, based on the investigation so far, police said that the Freightliner driver is pending charges.