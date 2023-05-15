AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a pedestrian crash in south Amarillo that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

APD detailed that at 7:56 p.m. on Sunday evening, police were called to the area of Buccola Ave. and Nick Street on a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

Police further reported that a 19-year-old woman was driving a silver SUV and hit a boat that was parked on the side of the street.

According to APD, 57-year-old Wayland Jay Claxton was working on the boat and “became trapped under the boat trailer” during the crash. Claxton, APD reported, died as a result of the his injuries that occured in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.