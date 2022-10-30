AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report, that one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to Sergent Carla Burr with APD, at around 4:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to I-27 and Washington on a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle.

APD detailed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and the car was traveling eastbound on the frontage road of I-27.

According to APD, they collided in the intersection and the motorcycle driver, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

APD added that the occupants of the car had minor injuries.

APD stated that the crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad.