RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Fire Department, one person was found dead in the wake of a Monday fire on the 3900 block of West Sundown Lane.

The Randall County Fire Department reported that it and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of West Sundown Lane at around 4 p.m. Monday, after a caller said that he had gone to check on a man that lived alone on the property and believed he was dead in the burning building.

Randall County deputies reported to be the first on the scene and confirmed that the fire, which had been inside a large metal building, was no longer burning and the man was dead. The Randall County Fire Department reported that the origin of the fire was in the garage area of the building, and believed to be accidentally caused by “combustible materials being too close to welding operations being performed in the garage.”

While the victim’s identity had not been released, officials said an autopsy was ordered.