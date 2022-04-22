DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on US 87 eight miles northwest of Dalhart.

According to DPS, a truck towing a semi-trailer was going northwest on US 87 in the right lane and attempted to slow and signal a right turn when a 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Damon Whaley, 39, for unknown reasons, did not observe the truck slowing down and hit the back of the semi-trailer.

DPS said Whaley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dallam County Justice of the Peace, Carol Smith.

DPS said the driver of the Tacoma was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.