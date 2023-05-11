AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday evening in northeast Amarillo.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Amarillo Boulevard near Eastern around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, the woman, identified as 55-year-old Angela Ramirez, was declared dead by medical personnel.

The release said that a driver was traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard in the far-left lane. When he changed lanes, he reportedly felt his vehicle drive over something, saw a body in the road and called 911.

During an initial investigation, officers found evidence of another vehicle, described as a white car, that was reportedly at the scene. The release said that officers “determined (the white car) was probably the vehicle that struck (Ramirez) initially, and the driver left the scene.”

Officials said that the Amarillo Police Department’s traffic investigation unit is investigating the incident. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or go to their website/mobile application and make a tip there.