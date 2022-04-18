HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on an early Sunday morning crash in Deaf Smith County that left one woman dead and another man injured.

According to a news release, officials with the Texas DPS said that a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving on US 60, around 4.5 miles northeast of Hereford around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials report that the vehicle was traveling westbound on US 60 when it left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Araceli Gonzalez-DeSaldivar of Clovis, New Mexico, attempted to get back on the roadway but lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram 1500 then reportedly slid sideways back across the westbound lanes of US 60 and off the north side of the road, rolling over multiple times. Neither Gonzalez-DeSaldivar nor the passenger were reported as wearing seatbelts, causing both to be ejected from the vehicle.

According to the release, Gonzalez-DeSaldivar was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified as a man from Clovis, was transported to an Amarillo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident continues to be investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol.

