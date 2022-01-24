1 dead after early Saturday crash in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that one person, 53-year-old Rodney Valle of Fritch, died after an early-morning crash on Saturday around nine miles north of Amarillo.

According to DPS, A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Valle was traveling north on SH 136 at around 2 a.m. on Saturday when it left the roadway. Valle was ejected from the Silverado after overcorrecting the steering wheel and losing control of the vehicle, with it crossing back over the roadway and skidding before rolling over into a ditch. Valle was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time, and was later pronounced dead on the scene by a Potter County Justice of the Peace.

While the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, DPS said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.