AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a motorcycle wreck that occurred early this morning that left one person dead.

According to the department, Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:45 a.m., which was reported by a passerby. Troopers were unable to determine the crash time.

The press release stated that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Brian Dillard, 33, was northbound on Wineinger Road and approaching a curve in the roadway.

“The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and could not negotiate the curve, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle,” said Texas DPS officials.

According to the press release, Dillard traveled off the roadway and entered a dirt path west of the road, where he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The department noted that this case is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.