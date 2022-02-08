AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Tuesday morning fire on the 3400 block of Hancock Street.

Officials reported that the department responded to the Hancock Street fire at nearly 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found “heavy fire” showing from the roof of the impacted home, “and throughout the main living area.” Crews found the victim, an 84-year-old woman, after entering the front door of the home and moved her outside to a waiting ambulance crew.

After returning into the building to fight the fire, according to officials, crews were forced back outside because of “increasing fire conditions in the attic and fire rolling above them.” Crews then cut a hole in the garage door and placed an extension ladder on the roof in order to fight the fire in the rest of the home and extinguish the blaze in the attic.

The occupant of the home found by crews, said the department, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s Office said that the cause of the fire was undetermined.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.