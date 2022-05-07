GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Xavier McKenzie, 29, of Columbus, Ohio died after an afternoon wreck on Friday, May 7.

According to DPS, it happened around 4:45 p.m. on I-40 about five miles east of Groom.

DPS said McKenzie was driving eastbound on I-40 when a semi-truck hit the back of his car causing both to slide into the median. Police said both the semi and car hit the cable barrier and then caught fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.